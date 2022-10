Poole will sign a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the Warriors, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Poole broke out in 2021-22, finishing the regular season averaging 18.5 points, 4.0 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game. He should remain a key piece of the backcourt rotation moving forward and opens the season as the primary backup at both guard positions. Poole's new deal will keep him in town with the Warriors through at least the 2026-27 season.