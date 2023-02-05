Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said that Poole will re-enter the starting lineup beginning with Monday's game against the Thunder while Stephen Curry (lower leg) is sidelined indefinitely, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Though he moved back to the bench in the Warriors' most recent game Saturday against the Mavericks after Kerr noted that big man Kevon Looney would play with the top unit moving forward, Poole won't have to wait long to get another extended look in a starting role. The Warriors haven't yet offered up a timeline for Curry to return to the court after he exited Saturday's game with the lower-leg injury, but multiple reports have suggested that the two-time league MVP will be out through the All-Star break, and likely additional games beyond that. Curry's upcoming absence should thus provide a reprieve for Poole, whose fantasy value had been trending downward along with his minutes over the last handful of games. While Curry was sidelined for 11 straight games for a three-week period in mid-December through early January, Poole averaged 27.9 points, 4.1 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.7 three-pointers in 34.5 minutes per contest.