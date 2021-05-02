Poole had 17 points (5-12F G, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals in Saturday's win over Houston.
It wasn't the most efficient night for the Michigan product, but Poole stepped up to provide scoring off the bench with Kelly Oubre (wrist) sidelined. Poole doesn't do enough outside of points and threes to warrant much fantasy attention, however.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Matches season high with six threes•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Solid two-way performance•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Leads team in scoring off bench•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Checks into Monday's game•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Questionable Monday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Held scoreless•