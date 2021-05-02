Poole had 17 points (5-12F G, 2-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals in Saturday's win over Houston.

It wasn't the most efficient night for the Michigan product, but Poole stepped up to provide scoring off the bench with Kelly Oubre (wrist) sidelined. Poole doesn't do enough outside of points and threes to warrant much fantasy attention, however.