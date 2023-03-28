Poole is being considered probable for Tuesday's game against the Pelicans due to left wrist soreness, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear as to when this injury popped up, but Poole's status will be worth monitoring heading into Tuesday's action. The team should have a better idea of his availability following morning shootaround and pregame warmups.
