Poole (ankle) has been listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pistons, Johnny Kane of Bally Sports Detroit reports.
Poole twisted his right ankle late against the Hornets on Saturday, and while the player himself acknowledged that he intends to play against the Pistons, his potential absence is something to note especially with Klay Thompson (rest) already being ruled out for Sunday's matchup.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Tweaks ankle, intends to play Sunday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Drops 24 points Saturday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Close to double-double off bench•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Nabs four-year contract extension•