Warriors' Jordan Poole: Out Saturday vs. Suns
Poole (ankle) won't play Saturday against the Suns.
A sprained right ankle will force Poole to miss his first game since Jan. 2. In Poole's absence, Damion Lee may be asked to carry more playmaking responsibilities, while Mychal Mulder and Juan Toscano-Anderson could see extra minutes.
