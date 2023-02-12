Poole closed Saturday's 109-103 loss to the Lakers with 29 points (11-25 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes.

Poole was once again a scoring machine with Stephen Curry (leg) out of the lineup. Poole's 25 shot attempts matched his second-highest total of the season, but his shots didn't really start to fall until the fourth quarter. Poole went 6-of-11 from the floor in the final stanza, scoring 17 of his 29 points.