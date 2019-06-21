Poole was selected by the Warriors with the 28th overall pick int he 2019 NBA Draft.

Poole was a fairly surprising early entry in this year's draft, and he is now it's an even bigger surprise to see him going in the first round. Poole shot 37 percent from behind the arc on his way to scoring 12.8 points per game in his sophomore season and is a knockdown shooter at the pro level at the very least. With Klay Thompson (knee) likely out for majority of the 2019-20 season, Poole could immediately provide shooting depth in Golden State's backcourt.

