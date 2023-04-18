Poole (ankle) recorded four points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal in 16 minutes during Monday's 114-106 loss to Sacramento in Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Poole came into the contest listed as questionable due to an ankle injury, but he was cleared for action. However, he saw just 16 minutes and struggled mightily from the field. With Gary Payton emerging as Golden State's best option to guard De'Aaron Fox, Poole's role in the series may remain limited.