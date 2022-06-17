Poole ended Thursday's 103-90 win over the Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with 15 points (5-12 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 18 minutes.
Poole was hunted by the Celtics defensively, which resulted in lessened playing time across the finals. Still, he was able to make solid offensive contributions and was a key factor in the Warriors regular season success. His emergence was one of the biggest stories in the NBA this season. The 22-year-old likely has an enormous future in store.
