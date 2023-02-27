Poole logged 15 points (5-20 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals across 35 minutes during Sunday's 109-104 win over Minnesota.

Poole was woeful from the field in the victory, shooting 4-of-20, including 1-of-9 from the three-point line. He has now shot under 40 percent in four of the past five games, placing him well outside the top 150 over that time. As a player whose fantasy value is heavily reliant on only a couple of categories, this is a good example of how players like Poole can quickly turn into a negative. He remains a must-roster player but for some, his strengths are simply not enough to outweigh his weaknesses.