Poole tallied 16 points (3-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five assists, three rebounds and one block in 31 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 127-118 win over the Trail Blazers.

Poole filled a high-volume role on offense with D'Angelo Russell (ankle), Draymond Green (finger) and Stephen Curry (hand) all sidelined, but the rookie wasn't particularly efficient in his opportunities. That's been a familiar refrain for Poole, who has made just 26.9 percent of his attempts from the field and 32.5 percent of his attempts from distance through seven games. On a positive note, Poole is a perfect 19-for-19 from the charity stripe.