Poole contributed 14 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and three rebounds in 20 minutes during Thursday's 130-104 loss to the Clippers.

Poole continued his strong scoring in the loss and is certainly making a case for more playing time moving forward. The Warriors have now lost four consecutive games and are on the brink of the playoff picture. Given his recent play, Poole is a player to keep an eye on in deeper formats in case he can move into a more sizeable role.