Poole notched 32 points (12-20 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals across 37 minutes during Monday's 127-118 victory over the Wizards.

Shifting back into the starting five while Klay Thompson (knee) got a breather, Poole had his best performance of the new year and posted his highest point total since he dropped 41 on the Trail Blazers on Dec. 30. The fourth-yard guard remains on pace for a career-best campaign, and he's found yet another gear over the last month-plus, averaging 26.1 points, 4.2 assists, 3.3 boards and 3.1 threes over his last 22 contests.