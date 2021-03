Poole recorded 17 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Thursday's 141-119 loss to the Kings.

Poole continues to fill in well for the injured Stephen Curry (tailbone), who is expected to miss the next two games. Across Poole's past four games, all starts, he's averaged 21.8 points, 3.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 35.3 minutes.