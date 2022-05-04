Poole had 20 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and five assists over 34 minutes during Tuesday's 106-101 loss to Memphis.

Poole and Stephen Curry led the offense once again in Game 2, although Poole experienced a significant regression after his superb 31-point performance in Game 1. The Grizzlies needed a game to get a handle on Golden State's small-ball lineup, and although they didn't contain Poole completely, they were successful in limiting his success at the perimeter, where he only drained one three-pointer in six attempts.