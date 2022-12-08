Poole accumulated 36 points (10-23 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 12-13 FT), four rebounds and eight assists across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 124-123 loss to Utah.

Poole started at the point in place of Stephen Curry (ankle) after drawing a start for Andrew Wiggins (groin) in the previous game. He matched a season high in the loss, continuing an impressive four-game scoring run to begin the month. The adjusted role also allowed Poole to post his second-highest assist total of the season. One should expect Poole's production to remain high if the current injury scenario continues.