Poole (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Raptors.
The 21-year-old sustained a sprained left ankle during Thursday's matchup with the Heat, but the injury shouldn't affect his availability for the second half of the back-to-back set. Poole should have an increased role Friday and could enter the starting five with Stephen Curry (hip) unavailable.
