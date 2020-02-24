Poole contributed 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 33 minutes Sunday in the Warriors' 115-101 loss to the Pelicans.

Efficiency has been an issue for Poole throughout his rookie campaign, but he enjoyed a rare quality night from the field Sunday en route to finishing just two points shy of a career high. The Michigan product has reached double figures in six consecutive games while chipping in 3.5 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.7 triples and 1.0 steals per game, numbers that may be good enough to give him some short-term value in 12-team leagues or deeper. Poole likely stands to lose significant value, however, as soon as March 1, when Stephen Curry (hand) is targeting a return to game action.