Warriors' Jordan Poole: Provides offensive lift in loss
Poole contributed 19 points (8-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists and four rebounds across 33 minutes Sunday in the Warriors' 115-101 loss to the Pelicans.
Efficiency has been an issue for Poole throughout his rookie campaign, but he enjoyed a rare quality night from the field Sunday en route to finishing just two points shy of a career high. The Michigan product has reached double figures in six consecutive games while chipping in 3.5 boards, 3.2 assists, 1.7 triples and 1.0 steals per game, numbers that may be good enough to give him some short-term value in 12-team leagues or deeper. Poole likely stands to lose significant value, however, as soon as March 1, when Stephen Curry (hand) is targeting a return to game action.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Tallies 19 points in second start•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Modest numbers as starting PG•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Starting Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Provides quality scoring•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Scores 16 to go with full line•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Role diminishing•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...