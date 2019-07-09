Poole totaled 23 points (7-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three steals, two rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes in the Warriors' 88-80 win over the Lakers in the Las Vegas Summer League on Monday.

Poole continues to shine for Golden State in the LVSL, bringing his scoring average to 17.7 through three games. An efficient scorer and quality shooter, Poole should be able to carve out a role in the Warriors' rotation pretty quickly.