Warriors' Jordan Poole: Provides quality scoring
Poole totaled 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and a steal across 23 minutes in the Warriors' 125-120 loss to the Lakers on Saturday.
Poole was the catalyst to Golden State's fourth-quarter comeback, scoring 16 of his 19 and the team's 36 to bring the result close. With mounting struggles from starter Damion Lee, it may allow the rookie to acquire a more substantial role in the rotation as long as he continues to produce at a promising level similar to this.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.