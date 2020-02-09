Poole totaled 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and a steal across 23 minutes in the Warriors' 125-120 loss to the Lakers on Saturday.

Poole was the catalyst to Golden State's fourth-quarter comeback, scoring 16 of his 19 and the team's 36 to bring the result close. With mounting struggles from starter Damion Lee, it may allow the rookie to acquire a more substantial role in the rotation as long as he continues to produce at a promising level similar to this.