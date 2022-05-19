Poole chipped in 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 112-87 win over the Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

Poole averaged a modest 9.7 points while shooting just 27.3 percent from the field during the final three games of the previous series against Memphis, but he looked much better in going 8-for-12 and finishing tied for second on the team with 19 points in the first game against Dallas. The third-year guard led all reserves with 26 minutes despite racking up five fouls, and he will continue to be looked at for scoring off the bench during the remainder of the Warriors' postseason run.