Poole generated 22 points (7-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and three assists in Wednesday's 109-104 loss to G League Ignite.

Poole paced G League Santa Cruz in points despite hitting just 30 percent of field-goal attempts. The 2019 first-round pick spent most of the 2019-2020 season with the NBA club, averaging 22.4 minutes and 8.8 points per game. He'll play bigger minutes in the G League for now.