Poole ended Friday's 120-114 victory over the Cavaliers with 32 points (10-23 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 41 minutes.

Poole did damage from beyond the arc, scoring 15 of his 32 points from deep. He also registered a steal for his sixth straight contest, though he also committed a team-high five turnovers.