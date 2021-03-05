Poole provided 26 points (10-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 26 minutes Thursday in a 120-98 loss at Phoenix.

The Warriors were without Stephen Curry (rest), Kelly Oubre (wrist) and Draymond Green (ankle) on Thursday. Poole was inserted after they fell behind but provided an exceptional points tally despite their inevitable loss. Thursday's game could sway Warriors head coach Steve Kerr into playing him more, but the sophomore will likely serve as another insufficient backup option at best this season.