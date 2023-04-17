Poole is questionable for Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round against the Kings on Monday.
Poole didn't miss any regular-season games this year, but he rolled his ankle during Saturday's loss to Sacramento. If he's unavailable for Game 2, Donte DiVincenzo and Gary Payton could see some increased run.
