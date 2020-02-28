Warriors' Jordan Poole: Questionable Saturday
Poole is questionable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to a sprained right ankle.
Poole has emerged from Thursday's loss to the Lakers with a sprained ankle, and it's possible he'll be sidelined for the first time since Jan. 2. If that's the case, Mychal Mulder and Juan Toscano-Anderson are candidates to see extra minutes.
