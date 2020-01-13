Warriors' Jordan Poole: Questionable Tuesday
Poole is considered questionable for Tuesday's game against Dallas due to a bruised right ankle.
The injury apparently occurred during Sunday's loss to Memphis, in which Poole played 27 minutes -- his most since Nov. 29 -- and finished with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists. Look for a more definitive update after shootaround in the morning.
