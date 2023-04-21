Poole (ankle) will play in Thursday's Game 3 against Sacramento, John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game San Francisco reports.

Poole was initially tabbed questionable for the contest after playing through a sprained left ankle in Monday's Game 2 loss but will give it a go Thursday. Though he was active for Game 2, Poole saw just 16 minutes of action and shot 1-for-7 on field goals. With the Warriors down 2-0 in the series and Draymond Green suspended, Golden State will likely need a better outing from Poole on Thursday.