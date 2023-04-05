Poole will join the first unit for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Poole steps into the two-guard spot vacated by Klay Thompson (back) who will sit out the contest. He is joined by Stephen Curry, Anthony Lamb, Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green in the starting lineup. Poole has scored 20 or more points in three of his last seven starts and has averaged 4.0 assists over that span.