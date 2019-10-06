Warriors' Jordan Poole: Returns to action
Poole (ankle) re-entered Saturday's preseason game against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Poole limped off the court during the first half with the ankle injury, and he was apparently good to go after receiving some treatment at halftime. The rookie first-round pick had a quality start to the game with eight points, one rebound and one steal in the first half.
