Poole isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Suns, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Poole will move to the bench Tuesday, with Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry returning to the starting five. The 23-year-old guard averaged 26.2 points, 4.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 33.8 minutes across his last 17 games starting.