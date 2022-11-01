Poole isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Heat.
Poole performed extremely well in his first start of the season Sunday, posting 30 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in 36 minutes. However, Poole also played 36 minutes off the bench Saturday, so this lineup change shouldn't affect his production much.
More News
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Strong outing Sunday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Available, will start sans Thompson•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Tweaks ankle, intends to play Sunday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Drops 24 points Saturday•
-
Warriors' Jordan Poole: Suffers ankle injury•