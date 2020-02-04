Poole finished with two points (1-2 FG) and one assist in 14 minutes off the bench in Monday's 125-117 win over the Wizards.

Poole seemed to hit his stride in mid-January with four straight games of double-digit points, but both his production and playing time has tapered off as Golden State has gotten healthier on the wing. Poole has hit just 20 percent of his shot attempts over the past seven games, scoring no more than nine points in any of those outings. The rookie could at least see more minutes open up for him if Alec Burks and/or Glenn Robinson is dealt prior to Thursday's trade deadline, but he'll probably need to have a sustained run of success before he's worthy of a pickup outside of deeper leagues.