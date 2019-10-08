Warriors' Jordan Poole: Rolls ankle
Poole was held out of Monday night's practice after rolling his ankle, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Poole reportedly suffered the injury in "pre-practice," according to head coach Steve Kerr, though he's not expected to miss Golden State's next preseason game Thursday against the Timberwolves. Poole's status should be updated closer to tip.
