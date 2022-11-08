Poole chipped in two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound and three assists over 22 minutes during Monday's 116-113 victory over Sacramento.

After making a spot start against New Orleans on Friday, Poole was back in his usual bench role but struggled to make much of an impact in 22 minutes -- his second-lowest total of the season. The Michigan product is off to an up-and-down start, having scored at least 20 points four times while also putting up 11 or fewer points five times in 11 games. Overall, Poole is averaging 15.2 points, 4.9 assists, 1.5 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 2.0 made threes with a 41/30/81 shooting line.