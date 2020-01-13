Warriors' Jordan Poole: Scores 13, drains four treys
Poole pitched in 13 points (4-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes during Sunday's 122-102 loss to the Grizzlies.
Poole snapped a 13-game streak in which he was held to single digits in scoring. Moreover, he went scoreless four times during this recent stretch, so he's not a viable option in most leagues.
