Poole closed Thursday's 120-110 victory over Dallas in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals with 16 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals across 28 minutes.

Poole scored in double figures for a sixth straight contest and finished with at least six rebounds and six assists in the same game for the second time during the postseason. The backup guard also registered multiple steals for the third time during the Western Conference Finals and for the fifth time during the playoffs.