Poole pitched in 16 points (6-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four assists, three steals and two rebounds in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 129-88 loss to the Nets.

Poole stepped up with Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson being held out in the lead-up to the trade deadline. Poole had been limited to single digits in scoring in seven straight games prior to this one, this right after a four-game streak of double-digit scoring. If Burks and/or Robinson are dealt, Poole will likely be among those to benefit from an increased role going forward.