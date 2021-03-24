Poole totaled 19 points (5-16 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-7 FT), four rebounds and two assists in a 108-98 loss to the 76ers on Tuesday.

Poole got his third consecutive start in place of the injured Stephen Curry (tailbone). The guard has been very effective both off the bench and as a starter since returning to the Warriors after a stint in the G League and recovering from a lower leg injury. Over the past eight games, Poole has averaged 20.6 points, 2.5 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game and should continue to start for as long as Curry is out of the lineup.