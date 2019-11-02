Warriors' Jordan Poole: Scores 20 points as starter
Poole scored 20 points (7-13 FG, 4-7 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with one assist in 29 minutes during Golden State's 110-127 loss against San Antonio on Friday night.
Poole got the start replacing Stephen Curry (hand) in the starting lineup, and looking surprisingly comfortable as shooting guard alongside D'Angelo Russell. He might continue as the starter on a short-term picture, but he will compete for minutes with the likes of Alec Burks and Damion Lee as the season progresses.
