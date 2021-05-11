Poole accumulated 20 points (6-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and one rebound in 18 minutes during Monday's 119-116 win over the Jazz.

The 21-year-old has now scored double-digit points in five out of his last six games, a span in which he's averaging 14.5 points, 2.3 three-pointers, 2.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 22.4 minutes. Poole continues to provide steady points off the bench for the eighth-seeded Warriors despite limited minutes. He'll look to keep up his efficient scoring Tuesday at home against the Suns.