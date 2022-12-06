Poole racked up 23 points (10-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one block across 32 minutes during Monday's 112-104 loss to the Pacers.

Poole drew a start with Andrew Wiggins (groin) sidelined. Poole has been dealing with an injury as well, but his ankle seemed to hold up fine through 32 minutes of court time.

