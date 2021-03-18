Poole registered 23 points (8-16 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two assists, two steals and one rebound in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 108-94 win against the Rockets.

The 21-year-old hit a career-high six three-pointers on his way to leading his team in scoring. Poole has strung together five strong scoring outputs in a row, averaging 19.0 points and 3.4 three-pointers while shooting 53 percent from the field. While he doesn't produce much in other categories, feel free to stream Poole while he's hot if you need points and three-pointers.