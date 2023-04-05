Poole accumulated 30 points (8-19 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 9-11 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 136-125 win over the Thunder.

With Klay Thompson (back) out, Poole drew his first start since March 9 and scored at least 30 points for the 13th time this season. Since the start of March, the Michigan product has started just four of his 18 appearances, averaging 19.8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.4 rebounds with 42/35/89 shooting splits.