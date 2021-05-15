Poole tallied 38 points (12-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-11 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 125-122 win over the Pelicans.

The 21-year-old started in place of Stephen Curry (tailbone) and took advantage of the extra usage, draining 12-of-22 shots. Poole has now scored double-digit points in five games straight, a span in which he's averaging 21.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 three-pointers and 2.0 assists. He'll look to keep it going Sunday at home against the Grizzlies.