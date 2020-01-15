Warriors' Jordan Poole: Scores team-high 17 points
Poole had 17 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists and two rebounds in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 124-99 loss to the Mavericks.
Poole scored 17 points Tuesday, eclipsing the 20 minute mark for the first time since late November. Damion Lee remained on the sidelines as the Warriors finalize his contract and this allowed Poole to step into a bigger role. Lee should be ready to go Thursday and that would likely result in Poole playing closer to 15 minutes. He is not a player to target in standard leagues.
