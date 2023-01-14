Poole posted 25 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, six assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Friday's 144-113 win over the Spurs.

Poole is essentially a sixth starter for the Warriors and has that kind of value in fantasy, as he can deliver strong numbers regardless if he starts or plays off the bench. He's on an excellent scoring run after scoring 20 or more points in nine games in a row.