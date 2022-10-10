Poole posted 25 points (10-19 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 23 minutes in Sunday's 124-121 loss against the Lakers.

Poole has been one of the top-performing players for Golden State throughout the early stages of the preseason and should be able to build off his breakout campaign in 2021-22 when he averaged 18.5 points per game while shooting a career-best 36.4 percent from three-point range. Don't be surprised if he ends up putting even better numbers in the upcoming campaign.