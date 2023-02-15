Poole had 28 points (10-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and six assists in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 134-124 loss to the Clippers.

Poole led the Warriors in scoring but was unable to carry them to victory. He returned to the starting lineup following the injury sustained by Stephen Curry (lower leg) and has been on a tear of late, reaching the 20-point plateau in four of his five contests since moving back to a starting role and averaging 26.0 points with 7.0 assists per game in that span.